Marshall Wace LLP Invests $137,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 941,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

