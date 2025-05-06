Marshall Wace LLP Invests $147,000 in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
enVVeno Medical stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.80. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.
enVVeno Medical Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.