Marshall Wace LLP Invests $147,000 in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

enVVeno Medical stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.80. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

enVVeno Medical Profile

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.