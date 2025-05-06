Marshall Wace LLP Invests $150,000 in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Amprius Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.