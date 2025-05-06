Marshall Wace LLP Invests $158,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.