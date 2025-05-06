Marshall Wace LLP Invests $158,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRQR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.