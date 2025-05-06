Marshall Wace LLP Invests $192,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Protalix BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE PLX opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of -0.05. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

