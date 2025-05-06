Marshall Wace LLP Invests $213,000 in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272,435 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

