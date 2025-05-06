Marshall Wace LLP Invests $224,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Several analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $536.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

