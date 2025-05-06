Marshall Wace LLP Invests $224,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $8,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 394,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 291,679 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $348.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.