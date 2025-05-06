Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,663 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

