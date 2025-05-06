Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 270,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $762.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. The trade was a 17.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.