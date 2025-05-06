Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 193,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 122,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

