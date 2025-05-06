Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $198,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.02. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
