Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Baozun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 2,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 326,388 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,650 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

