Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital ( NYSE:MHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.