Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ORIX by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

IX stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

