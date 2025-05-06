Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prairie Operating by 321.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.13.

Prairie Operating Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

