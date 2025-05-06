Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.74. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,787,715.20. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,806 shares of company stock worth $960,942 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.