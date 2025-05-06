Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STGW. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of STGW opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

