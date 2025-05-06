Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 23,090 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.4 %

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

