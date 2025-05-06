Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,046 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of THG opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average of $159.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.