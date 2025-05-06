Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,742 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $385.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

