Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,628,800 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

