Marshall Wace LLP Sells 253,529 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Annexon were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Annexon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

Annexon Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

