Marshall Wace LLP Sells 38,203 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

TRVI opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

