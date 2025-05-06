Marshall Wace LLP Takes $178,000 Position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Imperial Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 423,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPP opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

