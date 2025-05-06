Marshall Wace LLP Takes $198,000 Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MOMO stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

