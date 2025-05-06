Marshall Wace LLP Takes $203,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

