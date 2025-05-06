Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of NeoVolta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NeoVolta during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoVolta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOV opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.97. NeoVolta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

