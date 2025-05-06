MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasTec by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 209,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $254,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

