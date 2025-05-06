Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Matson were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.