MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $305,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

