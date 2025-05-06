MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.