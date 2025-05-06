MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.5 %

AMRC opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

