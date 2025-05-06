MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

