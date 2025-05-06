MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dynex Capital worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 833.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 260,798 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

