MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,123 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $574,587. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

