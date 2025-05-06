MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $861.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.96. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,655.18. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,400. The trade was a 16.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,140 shares of company stock worth $1,280,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

