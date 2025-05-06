MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in PC Connection by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 59.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PC Connection by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $77.19.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PC Connection

About PC Connection

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.