MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

SXC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

