MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 797,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,318,000 after buying an additional 1,189,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 783,509 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

