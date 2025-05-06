MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE CAL opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

