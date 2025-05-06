MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

