MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 140.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 79,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This represents a 12.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

