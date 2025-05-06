MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,865 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 152,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $5,181,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 220.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

