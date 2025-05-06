MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 835 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA



Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

