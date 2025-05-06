MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $373.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.24. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $359.34 and a 1 year high of $602.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

