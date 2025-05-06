MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $808.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.