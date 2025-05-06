MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $596.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

