MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

HFWA stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $799.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

