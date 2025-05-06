MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Udemy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDMY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.82. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,563.27. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,321. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $952,186. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

